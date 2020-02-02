Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Us Lime & Minera in the Construction Materials Industry (USLM, VMC, MLM, EXP, USCR)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Us Lime & Minera ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Vulcan Materials is next with a a beta of 0.9. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Eagle Materials follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.
