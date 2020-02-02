Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (UUU, DAKT, ITRI, NATI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Daktronics Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Itron Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Natl Instruments follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Universal Security Instruments Inc and will alert subscribers who have UUU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.