Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Universal Corp in the Tobacco Industry (UVV, VGR, PM, MO, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Vector Group Ltd is next with a a beta of 0.8. Philip Morris In ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Altria Group Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.6.

