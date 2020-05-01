Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, SON, AVY, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Bemis Co with a a beta of 0.9. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Avery Dennison follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

