Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, SON, AVY, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Bemis Co is next with a a beta of 0.9. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Avery Dennison follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graphic Packagin on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.51. Since that call, shares of Graphic Packagin have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
