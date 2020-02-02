Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, RPD, SYMC, VRNS, FTNT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Following is Rapid7 Inc with a a beta of 0.7. Symantec Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Varonis Systems follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Fortinet Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

