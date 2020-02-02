Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, CME, MORN, MSCI, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Cme Group Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Morningstar Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Msci Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Thomson Reuters and will alert subscribers who have TRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.