Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Target Corp in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DLTR, DG, OLLI, BIG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Target Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Dollar General C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Ollie'S Bargain follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
