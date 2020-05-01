Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Sparton Corp in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SPA, WAIR, HRS, NOC, RTN)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sparton Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Following is Wesco Aircraft H with a a beta of 0.5. Harris Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Northrop Grumman follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Raytheon Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

