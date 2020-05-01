MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Southern Co in the Electric Utilities Industry (SO, WR, POR, HE, NEE)

Written on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 5:11am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Southern Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Westar Energy In is next with a a beta of 0.5. Portland General ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Hawaiian Elec follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Nextera Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westar Energy In on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Westar Energy In have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Westar Energy In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

