Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Southern Co in the Electric Utilities Industry (SO, WR, POR, HE, NEE)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Southern Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Westar Energy In is next with a a beta of 0.5. Portland General ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.
Hawaiian Elec follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Nextera Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westar Energy In on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Westar Energy In have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Westar Energy In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
