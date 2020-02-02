Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Provident Fnl Hl in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PROV, KRNY, WSBF, TBNK, BLMT)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Provident Fnl Hl ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Kearny Financial with a a beta of 0.7. Waterstone Finan ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Territorial Banc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Bsb Bancorp Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

