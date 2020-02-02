Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Pdf Solutions in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PDFS, NANO, COHU, RTEC, KLAC)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Nanometrics Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Cohu Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Rudolph Technol follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
