Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Pdf Solutions in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PDFS, NANO, COHU, RTEC, KLAC)

Written on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Nanometrics Inc with a a beta of 1.0. Cohu Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Rudolph Technol follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.

