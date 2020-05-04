Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Lindsay Corp in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (LNN, TTC, AGCO, DE, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Toro Co with a a beta of 1.1. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.2.

Deere & Co follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.5.

