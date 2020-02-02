Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Las Vegas Sands in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (LVS, CNTY, MCRI, WYNN, CHDN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Las Vegas Sands ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Century Casinos with a a beta of 0.9. Monarch Casino ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Wynn Resorts Ltd follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Churchill Downs rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Las Vegas Sands and will alert subscribers who have LVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.