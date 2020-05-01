Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of John B Sanfilipp in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (JBSS, LWAY, CALM, CPB, HRL)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

John B Sanfilipp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Lifeway Foods with a a beta of 0.5. Cal-Maine Foods ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Campbell Soup Co follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Hormel Foods Crp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

