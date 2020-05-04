Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of JMP Group LLC in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (JMP, OPY, LAZ, LPLA, GCAP)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

JMP Group LLC ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a a beta of 1.0. Lazard Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Gain Capital Hol rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

