Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Iradimed Corp in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IRMD, CUTR, ELMD, OXFD, LMAT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Iradimed Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Cutera Inc with a a beta of 0.7. Electromed Inc. ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Oxford Immunotec follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Lemaitre Vascula rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

