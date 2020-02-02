Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Guess? Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (GES, ZUMZ, CTRN, CATO, DSW)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Guess? Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Following is Zumiez Inc with a a beta of 0.3. Citi Trends Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.3.
Cato Corp-A follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Dsw Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A on March 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.16. Since that call, shares of Dsw Inc-Cl A have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta guess? inc zumiez inc citi trends inc cato corp-a dsw inc-cl a