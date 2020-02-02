Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Fabrinet in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (FN, BHE, SANM, JBL, IPGP)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Fabrinet ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Benchmark Electr is next with a a beta of 0.8. Sanmina Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Jabil Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
