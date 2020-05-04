Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Everest Re Group in the Reinsurance Industry (RE, RNR, RGA, TPRE, ESGR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Everest Re Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Renaissancere with a a beta of 0.7. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

