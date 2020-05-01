Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Equinix Inc in the Specialized REITs Industry (EQIX, PSA, CUBE, CCI, GLPI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Equinix Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Public Storage with a a beta of 0.6. Cubesmart ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Crown Castle Int follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Gaming And Leisu rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

