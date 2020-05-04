Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Eplus Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, CDW, SCSC, SNX, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Cdw Corp/De with a a beta of 1.1. Scansource Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Synnex Corp follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

