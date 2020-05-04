Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Duke Realty Corp in the Industrial REITs Industry (DRE, REXR, TRNO, IIPR, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Duke Realty Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Rexford Industri is next with a a beta of 0.7. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

