Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, UNFI, SPTN, ANDE)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Chefs Warehouse ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Sysco Corp is next with a a beta of 0.8. United Natural ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Spartannash Co follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

