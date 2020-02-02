Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, LYB, WLK, HWKN, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Lyondellbasell-A with a a beta of 1.0. Westlake Chemica ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Hawkins Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Cabot Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

