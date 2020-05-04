Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of BRT Apartments Corp in the Residential REITs Industry (BRT, SUI, ESS, AIV, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

BRT Apartments Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Following is Sun Communities with a a beta of 0.6. Essex Property ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Apartment Invest follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Camden Prop Tr. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Camden Prop Tr in search of a potential trend change.