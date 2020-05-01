Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the Communications Equipment Industry (BDR, LITE, FFIV, INFN, HLIT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Lumentum Hol with a a beta of 0.7. F5 Networks ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Infinera Corp follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Harmonic Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and will alert subscribers who have BDR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.