Relatively Low Beta Detected in Shares of America'S Car-Ma in the Automotive Retail Industry (CRMT, AZO, ORLY, MUSA, MNRO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

America'S Car-Ma ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Autozone Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Monro Muffler rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Monro Muffler on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.06. Since that call, shares of Monro Muffler have fallen 45.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.