Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (TMUS, USM, TDS, SHEN, SPOK)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
T-Mobile Us Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $49.42. Us Cellular Corp is next with a sales per share of $45.85. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.32.
Shenandoah Telec follows with a sales per share of $12.35, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.61.
