Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Synaptics Inc in the Semiconductors Industry (SYNA, AVGO, FSLR, CRUS, QRVO)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Synaptics Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.90. Broadcom Ltd is next with a sales per share of $46.23. First Solar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $25.06.
Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a sales per share of $24.16, and Qorvo Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.42.
