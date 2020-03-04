Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Ryman Hospitalit in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RHP, AHT, HT, PEB, CHSP)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a sales per share of $23.38. Following is Ashford Hospital with a sales per share of $14.98. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a sales per share of $11.95.

Pebblebrook Hote follows with a sales per share of $11.15, and Chesapeake Lodgi rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.13.

