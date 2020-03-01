Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Reliance Steel in the Steel Industry (RS, ZEUS, RYI, X, SCHN)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Reliance Steel ranks highest with a sales per share of $138.07. Following is Olympic Steel with a sales per share of $120.35. Ryerson Holding ranks third highest with a sales per share of $93.87.
Us Steel Corp follows with a sales per share of $82.81, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $72.74.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Reliance Steel and will alert subscribers who have RS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
