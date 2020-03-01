Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pvh Corp in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (PVH, RL, CRI, OXM, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pvh Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.94. Following is Ralph Lauren Cor with a sales per share of $75.99. Carter'S Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $72.58.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a sales per share of $65.44, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $57.47.

