Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pennymac Finan-A in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PFSI, TREE, AGM, HIFS, CASH)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pennymac Finan-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.73. Lendingtree Inc is next with a sales per share of $55.46. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.85.

Hingham Inst Svg follows with a sales per share of $40.61, and Meta Financial G rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $32.51.

