Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Pennymac Finan-A in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PFSI, TREE, AGM, HIFS, CASH)

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:34am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pennymac Finan-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.73. Following is Lendingtree Inc with a sales per share of $55.46. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.85.

Hingham Inst Svg follows with a sales per share of $40.61, and Meta Financial G rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $32.51.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Meta Financial G on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.13. Since that call, shares of Meta Financial G have fallen 51.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

