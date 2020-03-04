Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Nvr Inc in the Homebuilding Industry (NVR, HOV, CVCO, MTH, MHO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $1,760.08. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is next with a sales per share of $321.73. Cavco Industries ranks third highest with a sales per share of $91.72.
Meritage Homes C follows with a sales per share of $82.38, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $74.86.
