MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Newmont Mining in the Gold Industry (NEM, RGLD, CDE, GORO, MUX)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:28am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Newmont Mining ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.08. Following is Royal Gold Inc with a sales per share of $6.92. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $3.09.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a sales per share of $1.81, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $0.31.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Newmont Mining and will alert subscribers who have NEM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share newmont mining royal gold inc :cde coeur mining inc :goro gold resource corporation :mux mcewen mining inc

Ticker(s): NEM RGLD

Contact Nick Russo