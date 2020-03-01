Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Newmarket Corp in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (NEU, SHW, SCL, KRA, KWR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Newmarket Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $190.85. Following is Sherwin-Williams with a sales per share of $173.86. Stepan Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $85.08.

Kraton Corp follows with a sales per share of $65.00, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.32.

