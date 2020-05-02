Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Microstrategy in the Application Software Industry (MSTR, ULTI, FICO, AVYA, TYL)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Microstrategy ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.29. Ultimate Softwar is next with a sales per share of $32.94. Fair Isaac Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $32.19.
Avaya Holdings Corp. follows with a sales per share of $26.23, and Tyler Technolog rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.96.
