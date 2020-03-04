Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Mettler-Toledo in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (MTD, BIO, TMO, CRL, PRAH)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Mettler-Toledo ranks highest with a sales per share of $109.05. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a sales per share of $74.44. Thermo Fisher ranks third highest with a sales per share of $55.35.

Charles River La follows with a sales per share of $40.09, and Pra Health Scien rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $39.28.

