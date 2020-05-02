Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Matrix Service in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (MTRX, PHIIK, CKH, MDR, FTI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Matrix Service ranks highest with a sales per share of $40.83. Phi Inc-Nv is next with a sales per share of $38.33. Seacor Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $36.54.

Mcdermott Intl follows with a sales per share of $32.49, and Technipfmc Plc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $28.42.

