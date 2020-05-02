Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Markel Corp in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (MKL, THG, ALL, TRV, ITIC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Markel Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $446.36. Hanover Insuranc is next with a sales per share of $123.34. Allstate Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $108.23.

Travelers Cos In follows with a sales per share of $106.81, and Investors Title rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $83.55.

