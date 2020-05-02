Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (LFUS, BDC, ROG, BELFB, APH)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.31. Following is Belden Inc with a sales per share of $58.06. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.67.
Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a sales per share of $41.23, and Amphenol Corp-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.00.
