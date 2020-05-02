MySmarTrend
Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (LFUS, BDC, ROG, BELFB, APH)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.31. Following is Belden Inc with a sales per share of $58.06. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.67.

Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a sales per share of $41.23, and Amphenol Corp-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Littelfuse Inc and will alert subscribers who have LFUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

