Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal in the Real Estate Services Industry (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, MMI, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Jones Lang Lasal ranks highest with a sales per share of $217.57. Altisource Port is next with a sales per share of $50.26. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.59.
Marcus & Millich follows with a sales per share of $18.99, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.53.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hff Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have HF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share jones lang lasal altisource port realogy holdings marcus & millich hff inc-a