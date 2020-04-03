Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Ingles Markets-A in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, CASY, KR, WMK, VLGEA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $244.93. Following is Casey'S General with a sales per share of $213.59. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $137.21.

Weis Markets Inc follows with a sales per share of $129.77, and Village Super -A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $113.79.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingles Markets-A and will alert subscribers who have IMKTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.