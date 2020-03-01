Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Group 1 Automoti in the Automotive Retail Industry (GPI, LAD, AZO, MUSA, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Group 1 Automoti ranks highest with a sales per share of $564.25. Lithia Motors-A is next with a sales per share of $419.50. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $399.86.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a sales per share of $318.48, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $315.45.

