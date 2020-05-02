Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Graham Holding-B in the Education Services Industry (GHC, STRA, BFAM, LRN, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a sales per share of $485.96. Strayer Educatio is next with a sales per share of $42.63. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a sales per share of $30.42.

K12 Inc follows with a sales per share of $22.81, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.17.

