Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of First Citizens-A in the Regional Banks Industry (FCNCA, SIVB, MTB, PNC, CFFI)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
First Citizens-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $147.53. Svb Financial Gr is next with a sales per share of $41.19. M&T Bank Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $40.52.
Pnc Financial Se follows with a sales per share of $38.63, and C & F Financial rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $33.62.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Citizens-A and will alert subscribers who have FCNCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share first citizens-a svb financial gr m&t bank corp pnc financial se c & f financial