Relatively High Sales per Share Detected in Shares of Euronet Worldwid in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (EEFT, SYKE, MMS, BR, DST)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Euronet Worldwid ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.44. Following is Sykes Enterprise with a sales per share of $38.59. Maximus Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $37.39.

Broadridge Finl follows with a sales per share of $37.29, and Dst Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $36.22.

